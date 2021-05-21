'I am in debt': 'Patiala Babes' actor Aniruddh Dave out of ICU, thanks fans for support

Mumbai: Actor Aniruddh Dave of "Patiala Babes" fame, who was in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated due to COVID-19, said he was recovering well now and thanked everyone for their prayers.

The 34-year-old actor had shared his coronavirus diagnosis on April 23. He contracted the virus while shooting for a web series in Bhopal and is currently being treated at a hospital there.

Expressing his gratitude, via Instagram post on Thursday evening, Dave said he had 85 percent lung infection and was still on oxygen support.

"Thank You is a small word! For the last 22 days I am on the hospital bed and I have been able to feel the love, care, wishes, blessings, prayers of all of you. I am constantly on oxygen support.. But the courage that I have got from you all, I am in debt...," he wrote alongside a throwback photo with his new born.