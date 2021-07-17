'I am giving it a thought but...': Arjun Bijlani reacts to reports of his participation in 'Bigg Boss 15'

Popular actor Arjun Bijlani recently reacted to reports of his participation in one of the most controversial television reality shows 'Bigg Boss 15'.

Arjun, who will be seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', told indianexpress.com that he is indeed giving it a thought.

The actor said that he has been offered 'Bigg Boss 15', however, he has no idea if he will eventually get locked in or not.

He added that there’s still a lot of time for that show and as of now, he wants his fans to enjoy 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

According to reports, the next season of 'Bigg Boss' will stream its first six weeks on OTT and then make a gradual shift to television. The new season will be called 'Bigg Boss OTT'.