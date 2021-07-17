'I am giving it a thought but...': Arjun Bijlani reacts to reports of his participation in 'Bigg Boss 15'

Popular actor Arjun Bijlani recently reacted to reports of his participation in one of the most controversial television reality shows 'Bigg Boss 15'.
Arjun, who will be seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', told indianexpress.com that he is indeed giving it a thought.
The actor said that he has been offered 'Bigg Boss 15', however, he has no idea if he will eventually get locked in or not.
He added that there’s still a lot of time for that show and as of now, he wants his fans to enjoy 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.
According to reports, the next season of 'Bigg Boss' will stream its first six weeks on OTT and then make a gradual shift to television. The new season will be called 'Bigg Boss OTT'.
It will stream on Voot, and the new format will give the common man the uncommon powers of 'Bigg Boss OTT' by enabling them to handpick contestants and the contestants' stay, tasks and exit from the show.
Reports have also been doing the rounds that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are in talks to host the OTT version of the reality show.
The rumoured couple impressed everyone with their chemistry in 'Bigg Boss 13' and therefore to add more tadka to the series, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are said to have been shortlisted.
