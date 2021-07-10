'I am a practising Muslim, yet I am a very liberal person': 'Pratigya' actress Aalika Shaikh

Television actress Aalika Shaikh, who rose to fame from Star Plus show 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya', is seen as Kesar in the second installment of the popular drama series.

She has been a part of the industry for almost a decade now and has starred in shows like 'Tumhari Pakhi', 'Tum Hi Ho Banhu Sakha Tumhi', 'Pardes Me Hai Mera Dil' and more.

While Aalika has finally gained fame and appreciation for her work, her journey has proven to be an uphill battle.

Aalika Shaikh had to choose between her acting career and her conservative Muslim family.

The actress, who decided to go against her family's wishes and pursue a career in showbiz, shares, "I changed my name because of my family, I never had any mental or financial support from them."

"I changed my name because I come from a Muslim family and in my family girls get married at a very early age. I neither wanted to choose that path nor did I want them to be answerable to people who they thought they would be accountable to, so I changed my name," she adds.