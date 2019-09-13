Hussain Kuwajerwala, Juhi Parmar of 'Kumkum' fame post reunion party pics

Actors Hussain Kuwajerwala and Juhi Parmar, who became household names playing Sumit and Kumkum on the television show "Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan", recently had a reunion bash along with the co-stars of the daily soap.

Hussain on Thursday took to Instagram and shared pictures of the reunion party.

"A night of endless stories , memories, laughter ( as seen in the pictures ) , discussions about goof ups, what happened on and off screen , make-up room Gossip, gratitude for the endless love. We received from all of you and a lot more... A night we all wished didn't end . 'Kumkum'," he wrote.