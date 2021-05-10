How to register for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13? Date, time, and all you need to know about Amitabh Bachchan's show

Television's much-loved game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, is all set to return with a fresh season soon.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will once again don the host's hat and the registrations for the show will begin today (May 10) from 9 pm.

Just like last year, the selection process will be conducted digitally through SonyLIV app.

Here's how you can register for KBC 13:

1. Host Amitabh Bachchan will ask one new question every night at 9 pm on Sony TV. Those interested to participate on the show, can answer these questions either through SMS or through SonyLIV.

2. Those who have answered the registration questions correctly and have been shortlisted by the randomizer based on certain pre-defined reservation criteria, will receive a phone call.

3. After that, the auditions comprising a General Knowledge test and video submission will be conducted via SonyLlV. Every detail of the process will be explained through a simple tutorial. This tutorial will be accessible on SonyLlV.

4. The last and final round is that of interview. The participants who will be shortlisted after conducting the above three procedures will qualify for the last and final procedure of selection.