'How many American followers do you have?': Shruti Seth gets brutally trolled for 'make America sane again' tweet

Former actress Shruti Seth, who made a mark in the television industry with 'Shararat', got brutally trolled on Tuesday for her tweet about the United States presidential elections. Calling President Donald Trump a '5-year-old', Seth had asked Americans to 'vote the child out of power and make America sane again.'
"Trump is basically a 5 year old child, who has no social filters and calls things the way he sees them. While that is cute, would you put a 5YO in the White House & let him lead America? Americans, please GO VOTE this child out of power and make America sane again," tweeted Shruti.
The tweet seemingly didn't go down well with a section of Twitter and several netizens mocked Shruti for giving her two cents on American politics. While the actress disabled the comments section of her tweet, it didn't stop netizens from brutally trolling her.
Reacting to the tweet, a user wrote, "And American people will listen to this lady.. who is still a strangeer for 99.99 % indian people.. Ha ha ha.. how these funny people are. Khod ki desh , khod ki ghar chhod ke challe America."
"Didi ne bola hai tho Trump ko ab quit karna hi padega. Behen Tu apne career pe dhyan de, Trump has achieved what he wanted, both in his business & politics. Tu gyan mat de pls," quote-tweeted another.
Check out the reactions here: