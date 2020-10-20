'How many American followers do you have?': Shruti Seth gets brutally trolled for 'make America sane again' tweet

The tweet seemingly didn't go down well with a section of Twitter and several netizens mocked Shruti for giving her two cents on American politics. While the actress disabled the comments section of her tweet, it didn't stop netizens from brutally trolling her.

Reacting to the tweet, a user wrote, "And American people will listen to this lady.. who is still a strangeer for 99.99 % indian people.. Ha ha ha.. how these funny people are. Khod ki desh , khod ki ghar chhod ke challe America."

"Didi ne bola hai tho Trump ko ab quit karna hi padega. Behen Tu apne career pe dhyan de, Trump has achieved what he wanted, both in his business & politics. Tu gyan mat de pls," quote-tweeted another.

Check out the reactions here: