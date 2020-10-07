'How can the makers stoop so low for TRP': #BoycottBB14 trends as Tweeple slam Salman Khan's show for 'vulgar task'

Reacting to the video, several users called it 'vulgar and cheap' asking 'how can the makers stoop for low for the TRP'.

A user wrote: "I have seen each and every bb episode from season 11 but today's episode crosses all lines of vulgarity. The expressions , the moves of those girls were literally cheap.. how can someone stoop so low for trp? The show should be literally banned. Enough."

"It seems like the girls are seen just like an object which seems pleasurable to your eyes, aur ladkiyon ka koi kaam nhi!

BB has actually objectified women, otherwise Yeh task nhi hota, according to me!

This is not a dating show and the task seems baseless!" wrote another

"It’s high time that Bigg Boss must be boycotted. The last season they promoted violence and this season vulgarity. @BiggBoss don’t you think it is your responsibility to promote the good stuffs?!! Especially when you are watched by a good portion of audience #BOYCOTTBB14," read a comment.

Check out the reactions here: