HK on Vacay: Hina Khan floods Instagram with her exotic pictures from the Maldives

From starring in the TV show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" for eight years to foray into Bollywood and the digital space, actress Hina Khan has carved a space in the entertainment industry. She feels it is not easy for a TV star to make it big in films.

"What we lack is equality. Nepotism exists everywhere and it does exist in our industry, too. If you are a star and you want to launch your kid, it's absolutely okay. But it is not fair when you don't give an equal chance to outsiders. TV actors hardly make it big in Bollywood, just because we don't get a fair chance. At least, give us a chance to prove ourselves," Hina told IANS.

Hina even made a debut at the Cannes Film Festival last year, following which there was criticism about her appearance from sections of the media.

She also recalled how big Indian designers looked down upon her.