HK on Vacay: Hina Khan floods Instagram with her exotic pictures from the Maldives

With the sun in her eyes and sand in her hair, TV actress Hina Khan went on an exotic vacation at the Maldives, joining the list of celebs who have been flooding Instagram with their ‘bikini posts’.
Khan shared a series of pictures right from arriving to the islands, to enjoying a candle light dinner at her stay.
Hina was joined by her family and beau Rocky Jaiswal. Here’s her reel of happy moments.
From starring in the TV show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" for eight years to foray into Bollywood and the digital space, actress Hina Khan has carved a space in the entertainment industry. She feels it is not easy for a TV star to make it big in films.
"What we lack is equality. Nepotism exists everywhere and it does exist in our industry, too. If you are a star and you want to launch your kid, it's absolutely okay. But it is not fair when you don't give an equal chance to outsiders. TV actors hardly make it big in Bollywood, just because we don't get a fair chance. At least, give us a chance to prove ourselves," Hina told IANS.
Hina even made a debut at the Cannes Film Festival last year, following which there was criticism about her appearance from sections of the media.
She also recalled how big Indian designers looked down upon her.
In the West, TV actors are treated with dignity, but it is the opposite here. Many people here do not want to work with us. I don't understand the reason behind it. Are we beneath them or are they insecure of our talent? I hope things change in our industry as soon as possible," Hina emphasised.
She says it is high time to appreciate talented artistes irrespective of their medium.
"Discrimination on the basis of medium should be stopped. An actor is an actor. It does not matter whether he or she works in a daily soap or a film or a digital show. If he or she is talented, then that particular person should be appreciated and should be given a chance to prove her/his skills," Hina concluded.
