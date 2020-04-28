Hit Me Challenge: TV actors accused of promoting domestic violence amid lockdown

Bollywood celebrities like filmmaker Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar recently expressed concern over the increase in domestic violence cases in the country during nationwide lockdown. Meanwhile, popular Television stars are getting slammed for promoting it through the viral 'Hit Me' challenge.
Television celebrities like Shweta Tiwari, Sharad Malhotra, Debina Bonnerjee and a few others recently featured in a video, where they took the viral hit me challenge. In the compiled video, actors can be seen aiming towards the camera as they pretend to hit a person in front of them. Sharing the video on her IGTV, Shweta Tiwari captioned it: “This was so much fun ALSO this is when someone says “I need to step out!!! #hitmechallenge.”
The video also featured Karan Veer Mehra, Rishina Kandhari, Priyanka Kalantri, Vikaas Kalantri, Romanch Mehtha, Donal Bisht and Krip Kapur Suri.
Reacting to the video, a user commented, "u are accidentally promoting domestic violence." While another wrote, "What the hell is this? Rhetorical for physical abuse - though intended for the virus... didn't like it."
Earlier this month, 'Love Aaj Kal' actor Kartik Aaryan was also called out for promoting domestic violence, through his Tiktok video with sister Kritika.
Meanwhile, in a one-minute video clip titled 'Lockdown On Domestic Violence', prominent faces including cricketers Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, actors Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza, Rahul Bose, Vidya Balan, urged people to take a firm stand against domestic violence.
"During the lockdown there has been a sharp increase in the number of domestic violence cases. To all the men we say, now is the time to standup against this violence. To all the women we say, now is the time to stand up and break the silence.
"If you're a witness to domestic violence in your home, please report. If you're a witness to domestic violence in your neighborhood, please report. If you're a survivor of domestic violence, please report it. Let's put a lockdown on domestic violence," the stars said in the video.
Taking to Twitter, Johar thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for "this critical initiative." "The cases of domestic violence have been rising rapidly across the country, and now is the time to stand up against it!" he tweeted.
"Lockdown on Domestic Violence" is an initiative by Akshara Centre, in collaboration with Special Cell for Women and Children. It is supported by Maharashtra government and Maharashtra police.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)