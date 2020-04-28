Hit Me Challenge: TV actors accused of promoting domestic violence amid lockdown

Meanwhile, in a one-minute video clip titled 'Lockdown On Domestic Violence', prominent faces including cricketers Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, actors Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza, Rahul Bose, Vidya Balan, urged people to take a firm stand against domestic violence.

"During the lockdown there has been a sharp increase in the number of domestic violence cases. To all the men we say, now is the time to standup against this violence. To all the women we say, now is the time to stand up and break the silence.

"If you're a witness to domestic violence in your home, please report. If you're a witness to domestic violence in your neighborhood, please report. If you're a survivor of domestic violence, please report it. Let's put a lockdown on domestic violence," the stars said in the video.

Taking to Twitter, Johar thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for "this critical initiative." "The cases of domestic violence have been rising rapidly across the country, and now is the time to stand up against it!" he tweeted.

"Lockdown on Domestic Violence" is an initiative by Akshara Centre, in collaboration with Special Cell for Women and Children. It is supported by Maharashtra government and Maharashtra police.