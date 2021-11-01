'Hinduism is about respecting choices'; Divyanka Tripathi slams Twitter user promoting 'No Bindi No Business' campaign

Popular actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently slammed a twitter user, who is also an author, for promoting ‘No Bindi No Business’ campaign.

Divyanka, who never shies away from expressing her views on social media, slammed the movement for questioning women choices for dressing up.

For those unversed, a campaign has begun against advertisements of traditional Indian attires that don't show women sporting 'bindi'.

A female user had tweeted, "Speaking for myself. Not buying anything for #Deepawali from any brand that shows model without a bindi. #nobindinobusiness."

However, her tweet did not go down well with the 'Yeh Hai Mohabattein' actress and she wrote, "No bindi no business? It should be a woman’s choice what she wants to wear! Hinduism is about respecting choices! Next you’ll want purda-system & then Satipratha back? Why should any culture be measured by women’s dressing? I’m further shocked when women propagate such concepts."

She added in another tweet that she also shot for a Diwali commercial recently without a bindi.

"Even I did a Diwali home shot commercial recently without a Bindi. Brand had nothing to do with it. It was a personal choice..close to my reality. If one is sure of his/her cultural values,won't need a pseudo portrayal. Now, I'll wear a green dress on Diwali. Will share pics," she wrote.

Check out some of her tweets here:

Recently, social media platforms have witnessed a stream of boycott campaigns against advertisements about the upcoming festival of Diwali.

Meanwhile, Divyanka was recently declared as the first runner-up of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' and Arjun Bijlani took home the prestigious trophy in a nail biting finale.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 02:53 PM IST