Hina Khan takes a break from social media after father's demise, thanks fans for 'support and love'

Actor Hina Khan, who recently lost her father, shared a note on Instagram on Saturday.

Hina has been away from social media for the past few days. In the note, the actor mentioned that she and her family are mourning the loss of her father.

She also thanked fans and expressed gratitude for their concern during the tough times.

Thanking everyone for their support and love, Hina also informed that her social media profiles will now be handled by her team.

"My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love," the note read.