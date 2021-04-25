Hina Khan takes a break from social media after father's demise, thanks fans for 'support and love'

Actor Hina Khan, who recently lost her father, shared a note on Instagram on Saturday.
Hina has been away from social media for the past few days. In the note, the actor mentioned that she and her family are mourning the loss of her father.
She also thanked fans and expressed gratitude for their concern during the tough times.
Thanking everyone for their support and love, Hina also informed that her social media profiles will now be handled by her team.
"My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love," the note read.
Hina’s father passed away on April 20 following a cardiac arrest.
The actress was extremely close to her father used to often share pictures and videos featuring her father on social media, much to the delight of her fans.
Hina was shooting in Srinagar when her father passed away in Mumbai.
Hina shot to fame with her debut fiction role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai. Last year, the show completed 12 years.
Over the years, she has walked the Cannes red carpet, been a reality TV star on Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, had her brush with Bollywood and has also cemented her status as one of the highest-paid stars on Indian television.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)