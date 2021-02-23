Hina Khan sends temperatures soaring in a chic white outfit with a plunging neckline

Last year, Khan's show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" completed 12 years. In the show, she was seen playing the title role of Akshara.

Over the past 12 years, she has walked the Cannes red carpet, been a reality TV star on “Bigg Boss” and “Khatron Ke Khiladi”, had her brush with Bollywood, and has also cemented her status as one of the highest paid stars in Indian television.

Khan made her debut in Bollywood with the film Hacked in 2020 and was also seen in the film Unlock.

On the work front, she has two movies and a music video in her kitty. One of them is an international film, Country of the Blind.

She said, “It is shot in two languages, English and Hindi. I want the movie to be showcased at various film festivals. I guess that will happen once the COVID-19 situation comes under control.”

“The movie is about a village whose entire population is visually impaired, and it has been so for centuries. I too play a blind girl. The story has a wonderful message: Blind people are better than those with sight,” she added.