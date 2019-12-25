Hina Khan is as hot as the sun in her orange bikini

Hina Khan has been in the news this past year for multiple reasons, including the fact that she is the only Indian television actress to have ever attended Cannes Film Festival. Now, with her upcoming Indo-Hollywood project, Hina Khan is all set to make her fans fall in love with her all over again. Currently, on her much-needed break in the Maldives, Hina Khan has been giving us major vacation goals!

She took to her Instagram to share a few pictures where she’s chilling by the seashore in an orange bikini and it certainly does not get hotter than this! Basking in the sun in all its glory, Hina Khan looks ethereal as she sports a no-makeup look. Hands down, Hina Khan on vacation is our favorite! Take a look at the pictures that she posted.