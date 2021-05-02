Hina Khan feels helpless, regrets she can't comfort her mother while mourning father's death

A few days after actress Hina Khan lost her father, she had announced that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The former Bigg Boss contestant is currently under home quarantine.
Taking to her official Instagram account, Hina posted two pictures of herself and shared how difficult it is to not be able to comfort and hug her mother at such a time.
She also requested everyone to send prayers for her.
In one of the pictures, Hina has her back to the camera and has her mask on as she looks outside her window. Another image gives a more frontal view of her.
"A Helpless Daughter Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most.. Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around," she wrote.
"But thrs a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do..🙏 And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl.. Send in your prayers plz
Let thr be light..Dua," she added.
As soon as Hina posted the pictures, her fans and friends consoled her and sent her support through their comments.
Gauahar Khan wrote, "God bless," while Bharti Singh sent "Strength" to Hina.
Mouni Roy commented, "Love, light and strength beautiful girl. Stay strong." Shubhangi wrote, "Get well soon. Stay strong."
On the other hand, Rubina Dilaik and Rocky Jaiswal dropped heart emojis in the comment section of her post.
Hina is currently mourning the loss of her father, Aslam Khan, who had a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on April 21. Hina took a break from social media after his death, and also changed her bio to dedicate it to him.
Despite taking a break from social media, Hina returned recently to reply to some of the condolence messages that her close friends had posted.
Last week, Hina also replied to a Twitter user’s condolence message. The user asked herabout the reason formentioning "Dad and his family" in her tweets, instead of "my family". To this, Hina explained her father used to call them as "him and his family," and she wants to continue it.
