Hina Khan feels helpless, regrets she can't comfort her mother while mourning father's death

A few days after actress Hina Khan lost her father, she had announced that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The former Bigg Boss contestant is currently under home quarantine.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Hina posted two pictures of herself and shared how difficult it is to not be able to comfort and hug her mother at such a time.

She also requested everyone to send prayers for her.

In one of the pictures, Hina has her back to the camera and has her mask on as she looks outside her window. Another image gives a more frontal view of her.

"A Helpless Daughter Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most.. Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around," she wrote.

"But thrs a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do..🙏 And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl.. Send in your prayers plz

Let thr be light..Dua," she added.