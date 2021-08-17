‘Hina is a star; if I think why is she getting all the limelight, it would restrict me as a partner’: Rocky Jaiswal

Producer Rocky Jaiswal is elated with the release of the film Lines starring his ladylove Hina Khan in a lead role. It narrates a love story divided by borders and how a woman goes through series of challenges to reunite with her husband.

Rocky, who has co-produced the film says, “I’m feeling on top of the world. We wanted to exhibit the film at all festivals, but because of the pandemic, our plans went down the drain. We wanted it to have a bigger reach. Since it’s not really a commercial film, OTT was the best medium for it to be represented.”

For those unversed, Lines had its poster launched at Cannes 2019, which was also Hina’s red carpet debut at the French Riviera.

The lovebirds who initially met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, are now co-producing content under the production house Hiro’s Far Better Films.

Rocky says that foraying into Bollywood isn’t a cakewalk given that there are pre-existing camps, star kids being launched by biggies and so on.

He says, “It is very tough. First of all, you have to figure out what are you making. Even as an independent filmmaker, if you want to start in a similar fashion, no matter how creative your concept is, always understand that without economics nothing ever works. That is how it goes for independent producers as well. We work on budgets, sometimes out of our own pockets. Earlier, we had the opportunity of releasing novel content on OTT platforms, but now most Bollywood biggies that aren’t releasing their films in theatres have migrated to OTT. It has resulted in our content getting lost with the sudden influx. This was another challenge for us – creating space and choosing the right kind of space.”

Surprisingly, Rocky is also acting in Lines. Sharing on how he got on board, he says that it was Hina and the others who forced the part down his throat.

He says, “I am not an actor; with all due respect I don’t want to be one. I don’t know why they wanted me to do it. Everything that is written in the film are sort of anecdotes from real stories. The part that I am playing of, which is a soldier, is based on an actual contact the writers had with one. It was really impossible for me to be able to do it. We shot it on the last day of our shoot.”

Rocky, who has been dating Hina for the last few years sheds light on how the couple balance their work-life relationship.

He says, “We were in opposite camps. My job was to make her work as much as possible. Her job was to do it. We were able to pull it off because we respect each other. If you don’t respect, you cannot relate and work is simply not doable. However, when you do, you’re able to understand from their perspective.”

“Hina and I have immense respect for each other. That is probably the first and only few things that brought us together. We were friends obviously, but we’d leave it outside the sets and work professionally,” he adds.

Rocky says that in a relationship, working with your partner allows you to have a say in their choices because you want something better for them. However, when you’re in a professional setting you’d rather be smart about how to put things across and make them feel comfortable accordingly.

He suggests, “Give each other space. Hina has given me that and I was able to take calls creatively and economically, and she was able to do it as an actress. Also, liberty. If you feel that you’re doing something for your partner then over a period of time it becomes like a burden for you. No matter how much you love each other, the moment you’re doing it for someone else it becomes difficult. So, the liberty to do what you want is important.”

Rocky concludes by stating, “We’re two different people. She’s a star and gets all the attention and public eye. In future if I would think why is she getting all the limelight or why am I not able to be there with her, that would restrict me as a partner. I was very clear in my head that she is a star and this is a part and parcel of it.”

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 01:30 PM IST