'Himmat rakhna mushkil tha': 'Patiala Babes' actor Aniruddh Dave opens up on his battle with COVID-19

Actor Aniruddh Dave had last week announced that he is returning to Mumbai after battling coronavirus for close to two months at a hospital in Bhopal.
Now, in one of his recent interviews, Aniruddh opened up on his treatment and how he managed to stay strong when he was hospitalised for 55 days.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the actor has said that two months is a long time to be hospitalised and there were times when he didn't know if he would wake up the next day.
He said that to see other patients suffer from various infections and hear them howling in pain was quite tough for him, adding that it became difficult for him to have the courage to face the situation.
Aniruddh added that he will never forget the hustle-bustle of the hospital and how the medical staff dealt with emergency situations.
The actor is currently in Kota and the doctors have advised of bed rest for a month. He also revealed that he still feels fatigued if he stays up, walks or talks for a long time.
However, the actor admits that the support of his family, doctors, nursing staff and friends from the entertainment industry helped him tremendously.
Though the last two months have been emotionally, physically, mentally and even financially exhausting for him, he feels that money is not everything. He believes that he has got a new life and he will forever be grateful to all those who cheered him up and checked up on him.
The 34-year-old actor had shared the news of his coronavirus diagnosis on April 23, revealing that he contracted the virus while shooting for a web series in Bhopal.
He was later admitted to Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal. After a while, Aniruddh was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as he had 85 per cent lung infection and was kept on oxygen support.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aniruddh is known for shows like 'Patiala Babes' and 'Lockdown Ki Love Story.'
Other than television shows, he has also starred in films such as 'Teree Sang' and 'Shorgul'. Reportedly, he will next be seen in the espionage thriller 'Bell Bottom', starring Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in the lead roles.
