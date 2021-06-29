'Himmat rakhna mushkil tha': 'Patiala Babes' actor Aniruddh Dave opens up on his battle with COVID-19

Actor Aniruddh Dave had last week announced that he is returning to Mumbai after battling coronavirus for close to two months at a hospital in Bhopal.

Now, in one of his recent interviews, Aniruddh opened up on his treatment and how he managed to stay strong when he was hospitalised for 55 days.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the actor has said that two months is a long time to be hospitalised and there were times when he didn't know if he would wake up the next day.

He said that to see other patients suffer from various infections and hear them howling in pain was quite tough for him, adding that it became difficult for him to have the courage to face the situation.

Aniruddh added that he will never forget the hustle-bustle of the hospital and how the medical staff dealt with emergency situations.