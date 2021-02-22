Himanshi Khurana splurges on a Rs 61 lakh diamond ring; refutes engagement rumours with Asim Riaz

Actress and former ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Himanshi Khurana headlined recently after she shared the picture of a heart-shaped diamond ring on social media.
As the picture went viral, fans speculated if the actress is engaged to beau Asim Riaz.
The ring which appears to be a Tiffany Soleste heart-shaped halo engagement ring with a diamond platinum band reportedly costs USD 84,500 (Rs 61.3 lakh approx.).
However, in a recent interview, Himanshi quashed such rumours and asserted that she's a ring collector.
She told SpotboyE, "I am a ring collector. Why do people assume that if a woman is wearing a ring, it must have been bought for her by a man? I really like buying rings for myself. Whenever I feel like buying a ring for myself, I buy it. It's my hobby and also an investment for me."
Himanshi and Asim have become regular co-stars in the music video circuit. They have featured in "Afsos karoge" sung by Stebin Ben, Arijit Singh's "Dil ko maine di kasam" and Neha Kakkar's "Kalla sohna nai".
Despite her relationship with Asim, Himashi has garnered individual fame for her solo work.
Not to mention, according to #ThisHappened2020 Twitter report, Himanshi emerged as the most mentioned Indian music artiste of 2020 on Twitter.
Besides that, Himanshi, who recently voiced the song "Surma Bole" became the first female Punjabi Singer to feature on the Billboard of New York Times Square.
Himanshi took to her Instagram to share a picture and video of the Billboard and wrote, “Nikle the kuch log Meri sakshiyat bigarne........... jinke kirdar khud murammat maang rahe the ????????Ludhiana to new york time square #surmabole #himanshikhurana”.
After becoming an overnight reality TV star on Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant, Himanshi will reportedly be seen as a reality TV judge.
Unconfirmed reports state she will get around Rs 1 crore-1.5 crore for judging the modelling talent hunt show Miss PTC Punjabi 2021. Incidentally, she was a finalist on the show in 2011.