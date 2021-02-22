Himanshi Khurana splurges on a Rs 61 lakh diamond ring; refutes engagement rumours with Asim Riaz

However, in a recent interview, Himanshi quashed such rumours and asserted that she's a ring collector.

She told SpotboyE, "I am a ring collector. Why do people assume that if a woman is wearing a ring, it must have been bought for her by a man? I really like buying rings for myself. Whenever I feel like buying a ring for myself, I buy it. It's my hobby and also an investment for me."

Himanshi and Asim have become regular co-stars in the music video circuit. They have featured in "Afsos karoge" sung by Stebin Ben, Arijit Singh's "Dil ko maine di kasam" and Neha Kakkar's "Kalla sohna nai".

Despite her relationship with Asim, Himashi has garnered individual fame for her solo work.

Not to mention, according to #ThisHappened2020 Twitter report, Himanshi emerged as the most mentioned Indian music artiste of 2020 on Twitter.

Besides that, Himanshi, who recently voiced the song "Surma Bole" became the first female Punjabi Singer to feature on the Billboard of New York Times Square.

Himanshi took to her Instagram to share a picture and video of the Billboard and wrote, “Nikle the kuch log Meri sakshiyat bigarne........... jinke kirdar khud murammat maang rahe the ????????Ludhiana to new york time square #surmabole #himanshikhurana”.