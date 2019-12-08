Hey Maa, Mataji! Viral video shows Dayaben's replacement found for 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Disha Vakani's return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been anticipated for a long time now. The actress who essays the role of Dayaben, hasn’t been onscreen ever since she embraced motherhood. About a month ago, a set of leaked pictures showed Disha reprising her role, but it seems like things haven’t escalated yet.
Well, if the makers of the show are still on a hunt for a replacement, this woman nailing the character has hit the viral note. Fans are in awe of this rendition, and have even left comments urging that she needs to be taken on board.
According to earlier reports, it was revealed that after having preliminary talks with producer Asit Kumarr Modi of Neela Telefilms, Disha had shot for a small scene for her comeback, but the actress’s husband Mayur Pandya confirmed that the makers and Disha have still not negotiated the terms of her full-fledged return.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running since 2008. Disha went on a maternity leave in 2017 and was assumed to make a return postpartum. Her daughter is around 2 years old now and it seems like she might return full-time as Dayaben soon.
