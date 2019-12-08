Hey Maa, Mataji! Viral video shows Dayaben's replacement found for 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Disha Vakani's return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been anticipated for a long time now. The actress who essays the role of Dayaben, hasn’t been onscreen ever since she embraced motherhood. About a month ago, a set of leaked pictures showed Disha reprising her role, but it seems like things haven’t escalated yet.

Well, if the makers of the show are still on a hunt for a replacement, this woman nailing the character has hit the viral note. Fans are in awe of this rendition, and have even left comments urging that she needs to be taken on board.