'He's almost my dad's age': Avika Gor on rumours of secret child with ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ co-star Manish Raisinghan

Television actress Avika Gor, who rose to fame with the show “Balika Vadhu” has finally addressed the rumours around her “secret child” with “Sasural Simar Ka” co-star Manish Raisinghan.

Spilling her thoughts on the same, Avika told RJ Siddharth Kannan, “There were articles like humne bachcha chhupa ke rakha hai (we have a secret child). We are very close, even now. In my journey from the age of 13 till now, he has been the closest friend that I've ever had."

Avika also stated that the rumours did affect them initially, to a point that they didn’t conversate with each other for two weeks. Gor said, “If we read old news stories about us, we laugh."

She further mentioned, “He's 18 years elder to me. Even now when people ask me if anything was happening between us, I'm like 'yaar, mere papa se thoda chhota hai woh (he's almost my father's age).”

For those unversed, in November 2020, Avika made her relationship official with MTV Roadies contestant Milind Chandwani.