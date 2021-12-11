Here's why Raj Anadkat aka Tapu is quitting 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Actor Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tipendra Gada aka Tapu in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' may bid goodbye to the sitcom soon.

According to a report in ETimes, Raj was contemplating over the decision of quitting the show for a while and he had even spoken to the production house. They had a chat about it. However, things did not reach a conclusion.

Raj's contract was also up for renewal and finally the production house and the actor decided not to extend it.

Reportedly, Raj is expected to wrap up his shooting before Christmas.

However, producer Asit Kumarr Modi told Koimoi that he doesn't have any idea about Raj quitting the show.

Raj had replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu, Jethalal Gada and Daya Gada's son, in 2017 and has been ruling hearts ever since.

Over the last couple of years, actors like Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh have quit the show. They were replaced by Sunayana Fozdar and Balwinder Singh Sodhi, respectively.

The popular sitcom has been on air for over a decade, however, time and again, the viewers have expressed disappointment over Dayaben’s long absence from the show.

Starring Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt and Sonalika Joshi among others, it is one of the longest-running episodic shows.

The story revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.

