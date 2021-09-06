Here's how you can join late actor Sidharth Shukla's virtual prayer meet which will take place at 5 pm today

A prayer meet has been organised for late actor Sidharth Shukla at 5 pm on Monday (September 6) by his family.

Popular television actor Karanvir Bohra took to Instagram to share the invite, on behalf of Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla and sisters Neetu and Preeto Shukla.

Sidharth's fans are also welcome to join the virtual prayer meet and the ID for the same has been shared.

The poster shared by Karanvir read that the late actor’s soul will be blessed by Sister Shivani and the Brahma Kumaris, and a meditation session will be held by BK Yogini Didi.

"Let’s all come together today at 5pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organized by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi @brhamakumaris_bk #seeyouagain on the other side bro 🙏 (sic)."

The news of the 'Balika Vadhu' actor's sudden demise due to heart attack left the industry in shock. Over the past few days, his friends, family members and fans have been grieving over the massive loss.

Sidharth passed away on September 2 following a heart attack. He was 40 when he breathed his last.

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' in 2008. However, Sidharth became a household name with 'Balika Vadhu', wherein he played the main lead.

He was the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 7'.

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.

Sidharth has also featured in several music videos with his close friend and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Shehnaaz Gill, including tracks like 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona.'

The actor was last seen in the web series 'Broken But Beautiful 3'.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 10:33 AM IST