Here’s how Salman Khan got 'Ashoka' actor Siddharth Nigam a salary hike

Popular child artist turned television actor Siddharth Nigam of "Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga" recently opened up on how Bollywood superstar Salman Khan came to his rescue.

Khan, who is known for being generous to those in need from the industry, helped Nigam get a salary hike during his stint in the period drama “Ashoka”.

Nigam, who is also a fitness enthusiast used to work out in the same gym as Khan in Karjat, where they were filming the show. During a rendezvous, Khan asked him about his per-day salary.

Upon learning the amount, the superstar was shocked and pulled some strings to get Nigam a salary hike.

Siddharth spoke about this in an interview with the Times of India stating, “After he (Salman) spoke about it and there was a boom in my per day after a year of being on ‘Ashoka’."

Nigam started his acting career in 2011 by appearing in a Bournvita commercial, following which he got featured in "Dhoom 3" to play a young Aamir Khan and his twin - Sahir/Samar. Besides that, he also essayed the role of a young Tiger Shroff in the 2017 film "Munna Michael".

In an earlier interview with IANS Nigam had said fitness plays an important role in his life.

"For me, fitness is everything. It doesn't only mean going to the gym and lifting weights but one has to stay fit and feel fit. Fitness plays a really important role in everyone's life, be it youngsters or older people too. In today's fast-paced life, it is very important to keep your mind, body and soul fit," he said.

His fitness mantra is simple.

"Just believe in yourself and on whatever kind of workout you do. The key is to know your limits and keep pushing yourself to achieve your fitness goals. I love eating, and I believe it is okay to eat whatever one feels like but at the same time, it is important to keep a tab on junk food intake," said the "Dhoom 3" actor.

He calls himself a fitness freak and says that helps him maintain a healthy balance between his mind and body.

"I am into gymnastics and it is something that gives me mental satisfaction. I ensure I practice gymnastics regularly which also helps me perform my own stunts while I am shooting for 'Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga'. Besides fitness, diet plays an important role too, being a foodie, I love eating and I try to compliment my workout regime with appropriate diet that keeps my body and mind happy," said Siddharth.