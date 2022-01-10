‘He was in pain and cranky’: Kishwer Merchantt reveals her 4-month-old son Nirvair tested positive for COVID-19

Days after television actor Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's baby boy Sufi tested positive for COVID-19, it is now revealed that actress Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai's four-month-old son Nirvair has also contracted the novel coronavirus.

On their dating anniversary, Kishwer took to Instagram and penned an appreciation post for Suyyash, where she explained how her son's Nanny got COVID-19, which led to those near them, including their baby boy testing positive for the virus.

Sharing a throwback picture, Kishwer wrote, I know this guy since 11 years today and oh he has changed a lot.. have seen him mature, become more understanding, responsible and loving. 5 days back Nirvair's nanny got covid, and what followed was a disaster!! Our house help Sangeeta got it, she is in quarantine .Sid suuyash's partner who is staying with us got infected ..And then the worse happened nirvair caught the virus too !!”

She continued, “So the 2 of us had no one to cook and clean and of course to even help with nirvair when he was so in pain and cranky!! @suyyashrai has been the best partner one could ever get, thanks to him we have smooth sailed our worst days with so much ease. He helped with everything, making breakfast for Sangeeta and Sid to massaging my back , wiping my tears , staying up with me , letting me rest while he would take care of bunny, entertain him when he would get cranky , put him to sleep and at he same time wash utensils and taking care of batuk and pablo ..I am so proud of him today for the person he is and has become .. glad I met you today 11 years back and got married to you.”

Kishwer and Suyyash welcomed their son in September 2021. Kishwer and Suyyash, who are fondly known as Sukish by fans, started dating in 2010 and got married in 2016.

She is known for featuring in shows such as 'Hip Hip Hurray', 'Ek Hasina Thi' and 'Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 09:17 AM IST