'He was a talented actor, this is an unbearable loss': Amit Mistry's 'Tenali Rama' co-star Ajay Singh Chaudhary

Actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary, who has worked with late actor Amit Mistry in "Tenali Rama", mourns his death.

He says,”Amit Mistry was a talented actor. This is an unbearable loss. He was part of the show Tenali Rama where he worked for two months. When I got to know that he will be playing the role of Birbal in the show I was very happy. I had seen his previous work and knew of his talent. My first meeting with him was very warm. He was a very vibrant personality and a always smiling face. He was a thinking actor. I have shared few scenes with him in the show as well. Off-camera, our discussion was always around his craft and films. We used to exchange our thoughts regarding acting.”

Ajay also adds,” Last year when I saw 'Bandish Bandits' I found his performance so good. It was just so perfect for the role which he portrayed on screen. It’s a big big loss and I want to live with the happy moments with Amit Mistry in my heart.”

Amit Mistry passed away on Friday due to a cardiac arrest in a hospital in the city. He was in his mid-forties.

Mistry is known for his work in films such as "Shor In The City", "Yamla Pagla Deewana", "99", "Ek Chalis Ki Last Local", "Kya Kehna!" and in last year's OTT show "Bandish Bandits".

The actor recently shot for the upcoming film "Bhoot Police".

Meanwhile, Ajay is in Mumbai now waiting for the lockdown to be lifted. After that, he will be resuming his portion for Inspector Avinash. Last couple of months the actor has shot for the series along with Randeep Hooda.