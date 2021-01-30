'He wanted to see my private parts': 'Roadies 9' winner Vikas Khoker accuses Vikas Gupta of sexual misconduct

‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Vikas Gupta has headlined once again for his alleged predatory behaviour on the professional front.

Years after 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor Parth Samthaan accused Vikas of molestation, non-payment of dues for working on his show and constant threats of ruining his career, another individual has levelled shocking allegations against Gupta.

‘Roadies 9’ winner Vikas Khoker has accused Gupta of sexual misconduct.

In an interview with NBT, Khoker said that Gupta is crying foul in the reality show to gain sympathy and should be punished for what he has done to others.

He said that Gupta approached him to get involved physically and fulfil his sexual desire.

This was the time when Gupta was working with Samthaan at Balaji Telefilms.

Khoker told the daily that Gupta called him at his Malad residence to give him a massage, citing body ache.

After denying the same, Gupta approached him again offering work in the industry. He asked for Khoker’s pictures, which he sent. However, the ‘Roadies’ winner claims that Gupta demanded nudes instead.

"He told me that he wanted to see my body and private parts,” said Khoker.

In June 2020, Gupta came out as bisexual in a social media post. He also called out Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan for 'blackmailing' and 'bullying' him.

Before entering season 14, Gupta got candid about his financial situation with The Free Press Journal. He said, “Money never drives me, but right now, I am need. Last two years have been difficult. I need the money... I’m very blatant about it. Things have not been right and people haven’t been good to us.”

“So, we have to go ahead and do the right thing. I always believe the journey is more important than the destination. Till the time destination is your need, and yes, money is my destination...I’m going to go all out to get 50 lakhs. I need that money badly,” he added.