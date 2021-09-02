'He started shivering': Himanshi Khurana reveals how Asim Riaz reacted to Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise

Sidharth Shukla's 'Bigg Boss 13' co-contestant Asim Riaz took to social media to mourn the tragic death of the actor on Thursday.

On Instagram, Asim posted a throwback picture from their 'Bigg Boss' days and wrote, "I m gonna meet you in heaven brother… R I P sidharthshukla."

Asim and Sidharth were the most popular contestants of the show. While Sidharth emerged as the winner, Asim was the first runner-up.

The two were not in good terms on the show and their fights in the house had time and again grabbed the headlines.

Asim's partner Himanshi Khurana, who also participated in the same season of 'Bigg Boss', talked to ABP News and expressed shock over Sidharth's demise.

She said that she woke up to this and immediately called up Asim to confirm. Himanshi said that Asim was shivering and couldn’t speak properly on call.

Himanshi added that Asim and Sidharth had a close relationship in 'Bigg Boss' and even after that, the two used to admire each other’s work.

Sidharth was a popular actor on television and his chemistry with fellow 'Bigg Boss' contestant Shehnaaz Gill was much-loved by the audience.

The two had also recently appeared in Madhuri Dixit’s show 'Dance Deewane 3' and 'Bigg Boss OTT' as special guests.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 02:02 PM IST