'He is a sexual predator': Urfi Javed accuses casting director of asking her to 'compromise', shares screenshots

'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed has accused a casting director of seeking sexual favours from her and even shared screenshots of several other women sharing similar experiences.

She took to her Instagram stories to share her chats with a casting director named Obed Afridi, who can be seen asking her to "compromise" for a music video.

In the chat, he can be seen telling Urfi that compromising is normal in the music videos industry, to which the actress replies that it is not the norm and asks him to not generalise the industry.

In another screenshot, Afridi can be seen mocking Urfi that no one will trust her. "You are a kid. Grow up with your mind," he wrote.

Urfi responded to it by sharing screenshots of several other women messaging her regarding their harrowing experiences with the casting director. She wrote, "Of course no one will trust so many girls speaking against him! This is so sick".

She went on to say, "I've worked with so many people, why will I accuse you of anything if we end up on good terms. This isn't even about the money he owes me anymore."

"I'm fighting against him coz he is a sexual predator and I want everyone to know girls are not safe around him. I work hard for my money and demanding my own money isn't a crime, but sexually assaulting is," she added.

Urfi received support from several of her industry mates after she shared her ordeal. Actor Priyank Sharma too revealed that the same casting director had sought sexual favours from one of his friends a couple of years ago.

On the professional front, Urfi has starred in a number of shows including 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat' Season 2. She is often seen grabbing eyeballs for her sartorial choices and is one of the paparazzi favourites.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:52 AM IST