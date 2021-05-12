'He could’ve just told us': 'Indian Idol 12' host Aditya Narayan on Amit Kumar’s criticism of Kishore Kumar tribute episode

“Indian Idol 12” host Aditya Narayan has reacted to the controversial statements made by Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar, who recently made an appearance on the reality show.

In a conversation with a leading daily, Amit said that he was asked to praise everyone and admitting to going on the show for financial reasons.

He said, "I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai."

"Everyone needs money. My father was also particular about money. They gave me the price I demanded and I went, why would I have left it?", he added.

Amit’s statement came after the tribute episode for Kishore Kumar received negative reviews from viewers.

Reacting to this, Aditya Narayan told Bollywood Hungama, said that it is never easy to honour Kishore Kumar’s legacy within a couple of hours.

He defended the show and its makers stating that the unit had moved to Daman owing to the pandemic and was shooting a smaller crew and limited rehearsals.

He further added that if Amit was unhappy with certain aspects of the show he could’ve just told them during the shoot.

While “Indian Idol 12” has seen some major changes over the past couple of weeks owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya have resumed the shoot.

Host Aditya Narayan, who had tested positive for coronavirus, has also recovered and returned to the show recently.

Last week, the show was judged by music composer-singer Anu Malik and Manoj Muntashir.