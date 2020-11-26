'He could have been saved': TV actor Ashiesh Roy's sister Conica on her brother's death

Popular TV actor Ashiesh Roy, known for starring in the soap opera "Sasural Simar Ka", passed away on Tuesday at his residence, according to his friend, actor Sooraj Thapar. He was 55.

In May, Roy, who was undergoing dialysis, had asked for financial help on social media when he was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Mumbai.

According to Thapar, who worked with the actor on the serial "Rishta Sajhedari Ka", Roy complained of breathlessness before collapsing in the wee hours of Tuesday.

"His staff, who was with him, offered him tea but he refused and started breathing heavily. Then suddenly he collapsed around 3.45 am. He had a kidney ailment and was undergoing regular dialysis too," Thapar told PTI.

According to Roy's caretaker, the actor's condition had significantly improved over the last few months, Thapar said.

Post his hospitalisation, the actor said, Roy had started getting work and had even dubbed for a film last week.

The late actor's sister Conica Halder who from Kolkata to Mumbai to perform the last rites, told ETimes that her brother could have been saved if someone had called the ambulance at the right time.

Halder told the daily that perhaps his domestic help didn’t understand the seriousness of the situation. She said he didn’t turn up for his dialysis appointment scheduled that day adding that they could have saved his life if Roy would have contacted them soon.

Conica said, “Ashiesh would always ask that boy (help) to not inform me as I live in Kolkata. If I had been informed, I could have called a doctor and an ambulance in time and he could have been given oxygen support. But that call wasn’t made to me.”

Roy, who was active in the entertainment industry since the late 1990s, had worked in films such as Emraan Hashmi-starrer "Raja Natwarlal" and "MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar".

On the small screen, he also featured in shows like "Banegi Apni Baat", "Remix", "Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi" and "Jeannie Aur Juju".

With PTI inputs