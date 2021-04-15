'Having a child was difficult...': 'Anupamaa' actor Rupali Ganguly talks about her difficulties while conceiving

Actor Rupali Ganguly, who is currently seen in Anupamaa, one of the most popular shows on television, has opened up about the difficulties she had faced while conceiving. She also revealed the reason why she had decided to take a break from television.

After the show Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, which ended in the year 2013, Rupali was seen in the second season of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, which ran for ten episodes in 2017. She is now seen in the titular role in Anupamaa.

Recently, in one of her interviews, the actress said that it was her ‘ambition’ in life to become a mother. However, due to health issues, having a child had become difficult for her.

Calling her son Rudransh ‘no less than a miracle’ for her, Rupali said she had major thyroid issues, because of which her fertility count had gone down.