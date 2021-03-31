'Haven’t had any clash': Shailesh Lodha of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' quashes rift rumours with co-star Dilip Joshi

Actor Shailesh Lodha, who plays Taarak in popular television series 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', has quashed rumours of a rift between him and his co-star Dilip Joshi.

In a recent interview, Lodha said that his bond with his co-star of almost 13 years is stronger than their on-screen relationship and they even share the same makeup room. He added that people on the set call them 'best buddies' and he has immense respect for Dilip Joshi.

"We might have different personalities, but one thing is common between us — humour. We have a lot of fun on the set of our show. We have been working together for so many years, but we haven’t had any clash of thoughts yet. I hope it remains the same forever," he told Dainik Bhaskar.

This comes days after reports claimed that all is not well between the actors playing Jethaa Laal and Taarak Mehta. Once best friends, they now do not even interact with each other post their shot. However, they are highly professional when it comes to their work and do not let personal grudges show onscreen.