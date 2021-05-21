'Have some respect': Netizens express disappointment after Rahul Vaidya trolls fan's sketch

After the story garnered attention on the photo-sharing app, several netizens took to the comments section of the original post to praise the artist for his dedication.

A few also called out Rahul for not appreciating the fan's hard work.

A user wrote: "@rahulvaidyarkv kindly ignore if you don't like fan posts and people who are laughing or trolling her have some respect for hard work & dedication artists needs motivation."

"Drawing doesn't matter love matters," commented another.

Meanwhile, another clarified, "Hey! he loved it and appreciated your dedication it's just with a slight humour...and you too know his sense of humour."

Vaidya, who came to limelight with his singing stint on the first ever season of 'Indian Idol', gained a greater fandom after participating in Salman Khan's infamous reality show.

He is currently in Cape Town for the 11th season of Rohit Shetty's adventure-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. The shooting of this season began in May, and the show will be aired in the last week of June.

Others who will be seen in the reality show include Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Mahekk Chahal.