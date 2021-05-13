'Have no clue what led to these rumours': Karan Mehra rubbishes reports of marriage being in trouble

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Karan Mehra has denied the rumours of going through a rough patch with wife Nisha Rawal and said that he has no clue what led to these rumours.
The actor, who tied the knot with Nisha in 2012, told AajTak, "I have no clue what led to these rumours all of a sudden. I saw this news today only and I have been getting calls from everywhere. When Nisha got the news, she had also cleared it. Even after that, I don’t know how these rumours started spreading."
In the interview, Karan revealed that he's in Punjab for the shoot of his show 'Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan'.
"I am not really feeling well. I am experiencing a lot of weakness even though my reports have come back negative. I have undergone three-four tests by now but all of them are negative. Nisha and Kavish (their son) I in the other room. I have completely isolated myself," he shared.
Earlier on Thursday, a report in a leading daily claimed that Karan and Nisha's marriage has hit rock bottom.
The report said that the two are trying to sort out their differences, but they haven't been spending time together, owing to Karan’s work in the Punjabi entertainment industry.
Karan and Nisha reportedly met on the sets of the actress' movie Hastey Hastey in 2008. According to Karan's confession on national TV, she was his first love. He had never dated anyone before her.
In November 2012, after dating for a couple of years, the couple tied the knot in the presence of their family and close friends in Noida.