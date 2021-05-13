'Have no clue what led to these rumours': Karan Mehra rubbishes reports of marriage being in trouble

"I am not really feeling well. I am experiencing a lot of weakness even though my reports have come back negative. I have undergone three-four tests by now but all of them are negative. Nisha and Kavish (their son) I in the other room. I have completely isolated myself," he shared.

Earlier on Thursday, a report in a leading daily claimed that Karan and Nisha's marriage has hit rock bottom.

The report said that the two are trying to sort out their differences, but they haven't been spending time together, owing to Karan’s work in the Punjabi entertainment industry.

Karan and Nisha reportedly met on the sets of the actress' movie Hastey Hastey in 2008. According to Karan's confession on national TV, she was his first love. He had never dated anyone before her.

In November 2012, after dating for a couple of years, the couple tied the knot in the presence of their family and close friends in Noida.