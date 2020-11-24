Hattrick! 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 12 finds its third crorepati in Anupa Das

Popular television game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 12 is all set to witness its hattrick after it finds its third crorepati in Anupa Das.

Das, who hails from Jagdalpur, Bastar in Chhatisgarh is a teacher by profession. She said that the main reason to apply for this show was to win enough money for her mother’s cancer treatment.

According to a clip shared by Sony TV, Das successfully answers the Rs 1 crore question, as the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan says “sahi jawaab”.