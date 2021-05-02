'Has our system failed?': Jasmin Bhasin says she is heartbroken to see people struggle for hospitals beds, oxygen

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin is heartbroken and disappointed with people losing lives and struggling to find basic medical facilities amid the second wave of coronavirus in India.
Recently, the actress revealed that her mother also went through a similar situation, and last week, her father had to struggle to get her mom the right medical care.
In one of her tweets, Jasmin mentioned how the situation is getting worst day by day.
She wrote, "Disappointed and heartbroken. Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My own mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through same."
She further wrote, "People are losing their loved ones, family. Who do we blame? Has our system failed?"
Jasmin is currently in Jammu with Aly Gony and his family. She has also been shuttling between cities for shoot commitments.
Fans and followers sent in wishes and prayers for her parents. Her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Nikki Tamboli commented, "Hope your mumma is alright now...may God be with her always."
In one of her recent interviews with ETimes, the actress had talked about how everyone has been suffering from loneliness amid the pandemic. She added that both she and Aly are happy to be around the family and friends.
On April 30, Aly had informed that he tested negative for COVID-19. Aly tweeted the news and urged everyone to get themselves tested if they have symptoms.
On Saturday, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik announced on social media that he has tested positive.
