'Has our system failed?': Jasmin Bhasin says she is heartbroken to see people struggle for hospitals beds, oxygen

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin is heartbroken and disappointed with people losing lives and struggling to find basic medical facilities amid the second wave of coronavirus in India.

Recently, the actress revealed that her mother also went through a similar situation, and last week, her father had to struggle to get her mom the right medical care.

In one of her tweets, Jasmin mentioned how the situation is getting worst day by day.

She wrote, "Disappointed and heartbroken. Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My own mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through same."

She further wrote, "People are losing their loved ones, family. Who do we blame? Has our system failed?"