'Had to sell my car and jewellery': Shagufta Ali faces major financial crisis due to lack of work, seeks help

Veteran actress Shagufta Ali recently revealed that she has been struggling to make ends meet due to lack of work, for the past four years.

The 54-year-old actress has been working in the industry for over three decades, however, she revealed that she has no work for the last few years and needs money for her mother and her own medical treatments.

Talking about her financial and health woes, Shagufta Ali told ETimes that she has sold off her car and jewelry to make ends meet. She added that in the last one year things have been difficult as she exhausted her savings.

The actress also stated that Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) had earlier contacted her for help but she couldn't take their assistance as the union can help with only a certain amount.