'Had to sell my car and jewellery': Shagufta Ali faces major financial crisis due to lack of work, seeks help

Veteran actress Shagufta Ali recently revealed that she has been struggling to make ends meet due to lack of work, for the past four years.
The 54-year-old actress has been working in the industry for over three decades, however, she revealed that she has no work for the last few years and needs money for her mother and her own medical treatments.
Talking about her financial and health woes, Shagufta Ali told ETimes that she has sold off her car and jewelry to make ends meet. She added that in the last one year things have been difficult as she exhausted her savings.
The actress also stated that Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) had earlier contacted her for help but she couldn't take their assistance as the union can help with only a certain amount.
She said that she also got in touch with actor Sonu Sood, however, she said that they don’t help with financial expenditure.
Te senior actress, who is a survivor of third stage breast cancer, initially thought that she would not ask for help and will somehow manage to make ends meet but things got worse because of the pandemic. She said that everyone is going through financial woes for the last one year because of the lockdown but she is facing the crisis for the last four years.
During the interview, she also revealed that she gets offers but often gets replaced.
Shagufta Ali had to shoulder her family's responsibility at a very young age because of her father's illness. She did not get married as there was nobody to look after her parents.
The actress is now hoping to get financial or work related help so that she can take care of her mother and herself.
Shagufta Ali has featured in shows such as 'Saans', 'Dishayen', 'Sanjivani', 'Punar Vivah' and 'Zaara', to name a few. She was last seen in the 2018 show 'Bepannaah'.
She ahs also been a part of films like 'Hero No. 1', 'International Khiladi' and 'Laila Majnuand Ajooba' among others.