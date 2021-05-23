Sanket Bhosale shares sweet birthday note for wife Sugandha Mishra, calls her 'director of my life'

Comedian Dr. Sanket Bhosale, on Sunday, shared a sweet birthday post for wife Sugandha Mishra and called her the director of his life.
Sharing adorable pictures with his wife, he wrote, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the DIRECTOR f my life... my wife."
The pictures show Sugandha sitting on Sanket's back as he does push ups.
Earlier this month, Sugandha had also shared a birthday note for her Sanket.
Sharing a beautiful picture, Sugandha had written: "Happy Birthday @drrrsanket
I Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you....
U Never Cease to Amaze me...
Thank You for Who you are, and all that you do...
U r My Companion, Comforter and a friend...
Happy Birthday Hubby."
Comedian Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, who shot to fame from 'The Kapil Sharma Show', tied the knot in Jalandhar, on April 26.
Sugandha and Sanket's wedding ceremony was an intimate affair with very few people in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The couple dated for several years before tying the knot. They also appeared together in Zee TV's Summer Express 2017.
Sanket is best known for mimicking Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Shetty. He is a qualified doctor as well. He made his small screen debut with 'Laugh India Laugh'.
Both Sugandha and Sanket were part of 'Comedy Classes' and were last seen in Sunil Grover’s Gangs of 'Filmistaan'.
Recently, the couple was booked for allegedly flouting coronavirus norms during their wedding at a resort in Punjab's Phagwara district.
A case was registered against Sugandha, the bridegroom's side, the owner of the resort and participants of the marriage after a video went viral showing a large gathering of people at the wedding in violation of COVID-19 norms.