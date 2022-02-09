Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announce pregnancy after 10 years of marriage

It was a match made in heaven. He played Ram and she played Sita in the very popular TV serial Ramayan. They fell in love on the sets and got married.

Fast forward to 2022, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, announced their pregnancy with a cute post on Instagram.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, shared a picture of Debina flaunting her growing baby bump and wrote, "To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings."

Actress Mouni Roy commented, "Oh my god oh my god. My heartiest congratulations. Sending all my love and bestest wishes."

In an earlier interview with The Free Press Journal, Gurmeet had said that Debina was his first ever girlfriend.

He said, "There are lots of people who have told me that one never gets to be with one’s first love for an entire lifetime. But I have been very lucky in this case, because I got married to her."

When asked what is the secret to a happy marriage, the actor said, "Before we fell in love, we were really good friends. Even today we are very good friends. I think that is most important, to remain friends with each other for the rest of your life. We are just the way we were earlier. We fight a lot and can be stupid in each other’s presence. In fact, we stay sane because we fight so much. I feel if there are no fights in a relationship then there is something wrong in there."

