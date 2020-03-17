'Govt could've handled the matter differently': 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' producer on shoot ban

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association and other filmmaking and producing bodies decided to stop shooting for all kinds of formats. However, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's (TMKOC) producer, Asit Kumar Modi has requested the authorities to let him shoot for one more day.

All filmmaking and producing bodies decided to stop shooting of films, TV serials, web series and all other entertainment, including digital formats from March 19 to March 31. The producer of the popular sitcom TMkOC, Asit Kumarr has requested the Government to allow him to continue the shoot, for one more day. The creater has expressed his distress over the situation and said the Government could've handled the matter differently.

His statement reads, “We are all watching the situation unfold as the coronavirus cases multiply in our country. We share the concerns of the health authorities and the Government and are committed to help contain the spread of the virus. In such situation, our Association has decided to suspend shooting for a few days and we will comply with the decision. However, since many other offices and Government departments are functioning and there hasn't been a complete lockdown, one can only wonder if we could have handled the matter differently. Maybe we could have mandated certain safety measures to be adopted on the sets, where only known members are allowed and no outsiders are allowed for a few days."