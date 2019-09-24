'GOT' actor Emilia Clarke is in pain after tearing up at Emmy's after-party

Emilia Clarke who reunited with the entire cast of 'Game of Thrones' at Emmy Awards teared up the dance floor at the after-party and now she is in pain.

The actor while explaining her excruciating pain shared her picture on Instagram where she can be seen lying on a chair tired and stretching her legs so that she can walk again.

"DAMN did that dance floor take a beating. IN LITERAL STILTS NO LESS," the Daenerys actor jokes. "I cannot believe I still have feet.''