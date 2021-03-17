Google says 'Tandav' actor Annup Sonii is a 21-year-old from Indonesia

Speaking about shifting to OTT, Sonii told The Free Press Journal, “There is varied content being made on OTT, and I am getting a chance to do some good shows. Every actor wishes to do diverse work. I am an actor and then an anchor/host, and can’t let my acting take a back seat. That’s why I shifted my focus to acting assignments, and you will see more of Annup Sonii, the actor.”

“Today, there are so many new directors, and excellent content is being made, empowering the market to widen. Earlier, the content was ruled by the box office. One thing becomes a hit and everyone suddenly starts making similar content. But filmmakers are now tapping into untouched, unexplored ideas,” he added.

On the work front, Annup’s diary is packed to the hilt with both Bollywood and OTT projects.

He will next be seen in John Abraham-starrer ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ as an antagonist.

The action drama also features Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar. The film has been directed by Milap Zaveri and will hit screens on May 13.