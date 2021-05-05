'Google bhi hai hamare paas': Nia Sharma takes sly dig at Shefali Jariwala for proning video

Television actress Nia Sharma has now shared a message for 'woke celebs' who are sharing videos of proning technique on social media.
Proning is a medically accepted position to improves breathing comfort and oxygenation. The breathing technique is being used by COVID-19 patients to improve oxygenation.
Taking to Twitter, Nia wrote, "To those ‘Woke celebs’ now teaching Proning technique on social media, Kindly amplify the doctors’ videos if at all you want to spread awareness. You clearly didn’t know anything about it before doctors introduced it. ‘Google’ bhi hai hamare paas (We have Google too). #Proning."
This comes a day after actor-dance and 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shefali Jariwala shared a video of herself explaining proning.
Sharing a video of herself, the 'Kaata Lagaa' actor captioned: "Sleeping in prone positioning can be a good way to stabilize and improve oxygen readings."
"It is a medically approved self-therapy to boost oxygenation.
COVID positive people under home isolation care and those waiting for medical attention with fluctuating SpO2 levels who are having having breathing difficulties will be able to manage their oxygen readings," she added.
Earlier, Nia had taken a subtle dig at 'woke celebs' doing so in her latest tweet.
"Every woke celebrity of this nation urging people to get vaccinated...Kindly mention the name of the centres that have it readily available at this moment so that people queuing up in thousands for days now don’t look stupid. P.S we need to get vaccinated," read her tweet.
