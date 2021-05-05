'Google bhi hai hamare paas': Nia Sharma takes sly dig at Shefali Jariwala for proning video

Television actress Nia Sharma has now shared a message for 'woke celebs' who are sharing videos of proning technique on social media.

Proning is a medically accepted position to improves breathing comfort and oxygenation. The breathing technique is being used by COVID-19 patients to improve oxygenation.

Taking to Twitter, Nia wrote, "To those ‘Woke celebs’ now teaching Proning technique on social media, Kindly amplify the doctors’ videos if at all you want to spread awareness. You clearly didn’t know anything about it before doctors introduced it. ‘Google’ bhi hai hamare paas (We have Google too). #Proning."