Good news amid lockdown: Mukesh Khanna reveals that 'Shaktimaan' sequel is in the works

Actor and co-creator of the most-loved super hero series 'Shaktimaan', Mukesh Khanna has revealed that he has been working on the sequel of the series and it will soon return to Television.

Mukesh Khanna in a recent interview has revealed that they have already been working on a sequel to Shaktimaan and the series will soon be back. In an interview with Bombay Times, he said, "For the last three years, we have been working towards bringing out the second edition of Shaktimaan, which is contemporary, but rooted in our values. We were working on the sequel because people wanted to know, aage kya hua. I feel whenever we return to work after this crisis, I will be in a better position to bring out the second part because the demand for it is higher than ever before."

Khanna also revealed that he initially wanted to make a 'full-fledged' feature film on the superhero, however, the finances didn't work out as planned.