Ginni's second pregnancy, no live audience, and more - Why 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is likely to go off-air in mid-Feb

Television favourite 'The Kapil Sharma Show', one of the first prime time shows to resume shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will reportedly go off-air in mid-February.

According to a report by the Times of India, the comedy show will be taking a break next month for multiple reasons.

The show, which features host Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Archana Puran Singh among others, has had a successful run since 2018.

However, the makers decided to discontinue having live audience—an important element of the show—to abide by the COVID-19 protocols on set. Not to mention, with hardly any films releasing, Bollywood actors too have not been coming on the show for promotions. Hence, the makers felt it would be best to take a break and resume work when things get back to normal.

It was also reported that Kapil’s wife Ginni is expecting their second child, and this break would help the host to make time for his family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil will make his digital debut soon, although it is unclear at the moment if the project is a comedy special, series, or film.

"I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world, and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter, and positivity," Kapil said.

"I always wanted to be on the streaming giant, but I didn't have their number. It's a project close to my heart, and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon."