Gave up butter chicken and pizza to be ‘Naagin’: Jasmin Bhasin

Talking about the effort she has put in for the show, she says, “The special preparation that I need to put in is to get into shape. The leading ladies of the previous seasons have set a really high standard and so I have given up on my love that is food. I am eating healthy and I am trying to work out so that I look the best. I have unlearned everything that I learned in my past fiction shows because this is a totally different show.”

She adds, “The thought that came to my mind when I was called for Naagin was, ‘Oh my god!’. The next one was like, ‘I have to become thin now to look like a nice, hot Naagin. I was like, ‘Jasmin now you have to stop eating butter chicken and pizzas!’”

The actor has always been a fan of the Naagin series. “I think supernatural shows have a lot of fan following and that’s why the seasons have been amazing. They have all got great, crazy TRPs. I think Naagin is the best supernatural fiction show on the tube at the moment,” she says.

She adds, “I have grown up watching Balaji shows. I think Ekta Kapoor is the mother of television and fiction shows. She has given a completely different identity to our Indian television. I respect her a lot and since a child, have looked up to her. I have always been inspired by her and I was really happy and excited when I met her for the first time.”