Gaurav Chopraa's parents undergoing treatment COVID-19, actor says 'very tough time for family'

Bigg Boss 10 contestant and TV popular actor Gaurav Chopraa's parents are currently undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus, in Delhi. The actor, who's currently in Mumbai, is awaiting the test results of his brother.

The 'Uttaran' actor in an interview with The Times of India revealed his parents' diagnosis and said that 'it is a very tough time' for his family. Chopraa said, "My mother has been battling advanced stage pancreatic cancer for the past three years. Almost miraculously, she emerged stronger from it, and was doing okay. However, over the past few months, she had not been keeping well and was hospitalised. My father was looking after her in the hospital. And then, she tested positive for Covid-19. A few days later, my dad, too, tested positive. My brother, who has been looking after my parents, is also undergoing tests now."

Gaurav also said that he was ready to fly to the national capital and be by his family's side but they have asked him to not risk exposing himself to the highly-contagious virus.

The 'Dil Kya Chahta Hai' actor on Saturday penned down an emotional post on Instagram alongside the picture of his parents. He wrote, "The ones who bring you into this world. The ones who teach you , raise you , make you who you are. You are a part of them. A reflection. Carrying forward their thoughts and values. Your identity itself is given and nurtured by them. Right now both are fighting in different hospitals. And we are fighting the war with them. For them. . If they’re not worth fighting your best for , what is ?! And yes we are. We will. Till they are fine. . Kindly excuse my absence… - their son"