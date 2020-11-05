Gauahar Khan confirms engagement with Zaid Darbar, check out their adorable post on Instagram

'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan who made waves for her appearance in Bombay Vikings music video 'Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye' is now engaged to music composer Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid.
Gauahar 37, was rumoured to be dating a 29-year-old Zaid for quite some time. The actress also dismissed reports of the same by stating "These are just rumours. If there will be anything, I will let you all know about it."
Well, it seems like the cat got out of the bag, as Khan shared an adorable post on Instagram alongside Zaid. She can be seen holding a heart-shaped balloon with the words “She said Yes.”
Gauahar captioned the post with a ring emoji.
Back in September, Zaid’s father Ismail Darbar said that he has no objections with if his son decides to marry Gauahar. He asserted his lad is old enough to decide what’s good for him.
He said, "If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won't I give aashirwad to Gauahar? My wife Ayesha told him that if he's happy we're happy too."
Darbar went on to add that he hates being fake. He cited his own example of being married twice and maintained that back then, his kids didn’t intervene in his personal life.
Earlier, Gauahar was engaged to filmmaker Sajid Khan in 2003, but called it quits when the relationship didn’t work out. She then began dating her BB7 co-contestant Kushal Tandon in 2013, but later they called it quits.
Meanwhile, Zaid is a professional dancer and content creator.
