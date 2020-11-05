Gauahar Khan confirms engagement with Zaid Darbar, check out their adorable post on Instagram

'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan who made waves for her appearance in Bombay Vikings music video 'Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye' is now engaged to music composer Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid.

Gauahar 37, was rumoured to be dating a 29-year-old Zaid for quite some time. The actress also dismissed reports of the same by stating "These are just rumours. If there will be anything, I will let you all know about it."

Well, it seems like the cat got out of the bag, as Khan shared an adorable post on Instagram alongside Zaid. She can be seen holding a heart-shaped balloon with the words “She said Yes.”

Gauahar captioned the post with a ring emoji.