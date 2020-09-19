Gauahar Khan, 37, dating 24-year-old Zaid - son of music composer Ismail Darbar: Report

Indian model and actress Gauahar Khan who made waves for her appearance in Bombay Vikings music video 'Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye' is now reportedly dating music composer Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid.

Confirming the same, Ismail told E Times that he has no objections with if Zaid decides to marry Gauahar. He asserted his lad is old enough to decide what’s good for him.

He said, "If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won't I give aashirwad to Gauahar? My wife Ayesha told him that if he's happy we're happy too."

Darbar went on to add that he hates being fake. He cited his own example of being married twice and maintained that back then, his kids didn’t intervene in his personal life.

Gauahar and Zaid have often indulged in social media PDA, and their latest post suggests that the couple is indeed in love.