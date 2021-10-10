e-Paper Get App

Sunday, October 10, 2021

'Galti sabse hoti hai': Gauahar Khan comes out in support of 'BB 15' contestant Pratik Sehajpal post Salman Khan's weekend episode

Pratik had broken the lock of one of the washrooms while his co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was still taking a shower
While 'Bigg Boss 15' host Salman Khan bashed contestant Pratik Sehajpal for his aggressive behaviour on the ongoing show, many social media users including 'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan extended support to the young housemate.

For the unversed, on Friday's episode, Pratik had broken the lock of one of the washrooms while his co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was still taking a shower. Upset with his action, she confronted him and others tried to explain him that what he did was wrong. Pratik, however, found nothing wrong with it and refused to apologise.

Pratik's behaviour did not go down well with Salman. During 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Salman scolded Pratik and told him that he's looking like a "fool".

Interestingly, many people praised Pratik for giving his best to the show.

Gauahar tweeted, "Galti sabse hoti hai, but to write off one's career n state that he will only hop from one reality show to other can be very discouraging for someone young ..yes pratik is aggressive In his game plan but I truly hope gets better at his behaviour,! #bb15 #genuineplayeratleast."

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shefali Jariwali, too, came out in support of Pratik.

"To err is human... u r killing it, stay strong and control ur aggression... you have a long way to go," she wrote.

Prior to 'Bigg Boss 15', Pratik had participated in reality TV shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT', 'Ace of Space' and 'Love School'.

Sunday, October 10, 2021
