'Gaaliyaan padne wali hai': Ekta Kapoor says she's ready to be trolled for choosing pandemic as 'Naagin 6' plot

Producer Ekta Kapoor recently said that she has anticipated trolling and criticism for the plot of her latest season of 'Naagin', in which the human-serpent will be seen fighting a pandemic.

'Naagin 6', starring Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Mahekk Chahal among others, is all set to premiere on February 12. During the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 15', the makers had revealed that the upcoming season will have a pandemic twist to it.

So far, the teasers of the show have shown how the Naagin will prevent the planet from the same evil plot of a neighbouring country. However, recently, Ekta Kapoor revealed that she is ready to get trolled for the same.

According to a report in News18, the producer said that the plot was suggested by one of her friends and added that the real motive of the show is to present what people went through in the last couple of years.

Ekta stated that when her friend suggested the story idea, she knew at that point, "gaaliyaan padne waali hai because agar yehi kaam koi really celebrated maker karta, things would have been different."

However, Ekta said that she is 'fine with the criticism' because she is not calling it corona and wants to show what people went through in the last two years.

'Naagin' started off in 2015 with Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan. Later seasons also featured actors such as Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Toka and others.

The fifth season aired from August 2020 to February 2021. It starred Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 05:54 PM IST